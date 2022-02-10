What does Nato stand for, what does it mean, who is a member, and what has it said about Russia?

What does Nato stand for, what does the name mean, who are its members, and what has it said about Russia?

In response to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, NATO members have dispatched troops to Eastern Europe.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are rising, with Nato members deploying troops to eastern Europe to deal with the crisis.

With an estimated 130,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, the UK and the US are among the countries sending reinforcements to allies in the region.

Vladimir Putin has slammed what he sees as Nato’s near-border expansion; here’s everything you need to know about the alliance.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as the North Atlantic Alliance, was founded in 1949.

It was founded in April 1949 with the goal of ensuring the political and military freedom and security of its members.

Brussels, Belgium’s capital, is home to its headquarters.

In terms of politics, it aims to promote democratic values by allowing members to consult and collaborate on defense and security issues in order to solve problems, build trust, and, in the long run, avoid conflict.

In terms of military action, Nato declares that it is “committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes,” but that it has the military capability to conduct crisis-management operations if diplomatic efforts fail.

It employs a collective security system in which its independent member states agree to mutual defense in the event of an external attack.

It may also form alliances with outside forces.

“Any other European state in a position to further the principles” of Nato’s treaty and “contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area” is welcome to join.

The following is a list of the 30 countries that are currently members, as well as the year they joined:

Ukraine is one of Nato’s “enhanced opportunity partners,” but it has yet to be formally admitted.

Non-member countries that have “made significant contributions to Nato-led operations and missions,” such as Australia and Sweden, are granted this status.

Russia is adamantly opposed to Nato’s expansion to include Ukraine, and has demanded a formal veto preventing Ukraine from joining.

Putin has made it clear that the country’s desire to join the group poses a threat to Russia’s borders and sphere of influence.

Following former Soviet states, Russia is bordered by five NATO countries.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

What does Nato stand for? Meaning of the name explained, member countries and what it has said about Russia