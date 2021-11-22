What does the collapse of Bulb mean for customers as it enters special administration?

Is Bulb going bankrupt? What does the collapse of the energy supplier mean for customers as it enters special administration?

After the failure of several smaller UK firms, Bulb will be the biggest victim of the energy crisis.

Bulb, the UK’s seventh-largest energy company, is on the verge of going bankrupt, forcing 1.7 million households to switch energy providers.

The energy company is currently in last-minute talks with the government about the fate of a £50 million loan from Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund.

Since its launch in 2015, the company has amassed a sizable customer base, and its failure could result in the loss of up to 1,000 jobs.

Bulb is expected to approach insolvency practitioners soon to help with the collapse, according to industry experts.

This is everything you need to know about the company’s demise.

On Monday, news broke that Bulb had become the latest company to be threatened by rising energy prices.

“The government is in talks with Bulb’s secured creditor about the fate of its £50 million loan to Bulb,” Mark Kleinman, Sky’s City editor, tweeted.

The government is currently accelerating its collapsing contingency plans.

Bulb’s liabilities amount to £600 million, so there was previously hope for a rescue deal.

This, combined with the fact that gas prices are on the rise, makes it an unattractive investment.

Despite talks with companies like Ovo Energy, Octopus Energy, and Shell Energy Retail, the deal fell through, making a buyout even less likely.

If Bulb goes under, 1,000 people’s jobs are expected to be jeopardized.

It also means that in the coming weeks, its 1.7 million customers will be forced to switch energy suppliers.

Given that the company is based entirely on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro, it would be a significant loss of sustainable energy just weeks after the UN Climate Change Conference, Cop 26.

Customers will have no recourse if the energy provider goes bankrupt.

This process will be disrupted for those who are already looking for a new supplier.

“We’ve decided to support Bulb being placed into special administration, which means it will continue to operate with no interruption in service or supply to members,” a Bulb spokesperson said.

