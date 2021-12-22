What does the new 9-month passport rule mean for EU vacations?

What do the new 9-month passport rules mean for EU vacations?

Anyone presenting proof of vaccination for travel between EU states must have received their final dose or booster shot within the previous nine months starting in February.

All Covid vaccination certificates, including the NHS Covid Pass, will have a nine-month expiration date for travel within the European Union, according to the EU.

Anyone presenting proof of vaccination for travel between EU states must have received their booster shot or the final dose of their original vaccination within the previous 270 days as of 1 February.

Member states are also debating whether to apply the same nine-month rule to non-EU visitors, with the European Commission proposing that it be implemented on January 10th.

If the expiry date is mandated for international travelers, UK vacationers who received their first full vaccination more than 270 days ago will need a booster shot in order to travel to the EU.

As things stand, the current ruling only applies to UK tourists who wish to travel between EU countries while on vacation.

The rule, which prohibits member states from imposing a shorter or longer acceptance period, replaces a non-binding recommendation issued by the EU Commission in November and is intended to protect EU citizens’ freedom of movement.

The rule, however, will not completely eliminate Covid-related border restrictions between EU member states.

Extra requirements, such as testing, are not prohibited if they are “proportionate” and imposed in exceptional circumstances.

On June 14th, the EU Digital Covid Certificate was released for the first time.

In November, the United Kingdom joined the scheme, resulting in mutual recognition of vaccination passes between the EU and the United Kingdom.

Many EU countries have moved to require booster shots for travel and entry into public spaces since then, causing traveler confusion.

In August, Austria became the first country to require a nine-month expiration date on vaccinations.

While, beginning in January, all adults in France were required to have a booster for their domestic Covid Pass, the Passe Sanitaire, in order to keep it active.

The update to the Covid pass rules was prompted by evidence that vaccine-induced protection against infection with Covid appears to wane over time, according to the EU.

Booster vaccines do not have an expiration date because the EU says there is “sufficient data.”

