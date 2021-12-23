What does the new research mean for infections and hospitalizations? Is Omicron milder than Delta?

The ‘good news,’ that Omicron appeared to be milder than other Covid strains, was cautiously welcomed by scientists.

Scientists celebrated the first piece of Omicron-related ‘good news’ yesterday, as two new studies found that the variant is less likely than previous Covid strains to cause severe disease.

In comparison to cases of the Delta variant, separate research teams found that a smaller proportion of people infected with Omicron are likely to require hospital treatment.

However, health officials have warned that a new wave of infections could hit the NHS in the coming months, as hospitals prepare for a surge in admissions as well as a large number of staff sickened by Omicron.

Following the studies published yesterday, here’s everything we know about the new variant:

Omicron has a “moderate reduction” in risk compared to the Delta variant, according to Imperial College London researchers led by Professor Neil Ferguson.

Patients infected with Omicron were found to be 15% to 20% less likely than Delta patients to be admitted to A&E and 40 to 45 percent less likely to be admitted to hospital for one night or more.

After controlling for age, sex, underlying health conditions, vaccination status, and prior infection, scientists discovered that Omicron was 11% less likely to cause severe disease in any given individual.

The Imperial study looked at 56,000 cases of Omicron and 269,000 cases of Delta in England from December 1 to December 14.

It was discovered that having had a previous Covid infection cut the risk of Omicron-related hospitalization in half when compared to a first infection.

Omicron patients stayed in the hospital for 0.22 days on average, compared to 0.32 days for Delta patients, though scientists admit that more research is needed, especially in older age groups where Omicron is currently less prevalent.

Professor Ferguson, whose modeling was used to inform the Prime Minister’s decision to impose England’s first national lockdown in March last year, said that while the findings were “good news,” they did not change Sage’s prediction of 3,000 daily hospitalizations in England next month.

“Given the high transmissibility of the Omicron virus, health services could face increased demand if Omicron cases continue to rise,” he said.

