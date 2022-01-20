What does the Operation Rampdown exit strategy mean for tests and self-isolation? When will Covid restrictions be lifted?

Self-isolation rules for people with Covid-19 will be phased out by the spring as part of the ‘Operation Rampdown’ plan to coexist with the virus.

According to documents from UK health agencies, free Covid lateral flow tests will be phased out starting in July as part of the government’s pandemic exit strategy.

From the end of June, the test kits will be phased out and replaced by an online ordering system.

People will be able to purchase the tests, which will cost around £30 per pack of seven for the government.

As the UK learns to live with the virus, the move will be part of ‘Operation Rampdown,’ which will see remaining restrictions removed.

Boris Johnson announced the end of Plan B restrictions in England yesterday, claiming that he was able to do so because the Government “got the big things right.”

Facemasks will no longer be required in England beginning next week, and work from home advice has been lifted with immediate effect.

The Prime Minister said he would “trust the judgment of the British people” on whether or not to wear a mask indoors, implying that coronavirus management will become a personal responsibility.

According to leaked documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the offer of free lateral flow tests will be phased out for the general public by July, though key workers will continue to have access to the free kits.

Ministers will implement a “triage” system to determine whether people are eligible for a free test.

The government had previously stated that free test kits would be available “at a later stage,” though it is understood that the Omicron variant’s appearance has pushed the timeline back.

It’s unclear whether the same will hold true for PCR tests, which rely on a costly network of testing sites and labs.

However, during Operation Rampdown, the focus will likely shift from routine testing to targeted testing in order to address upsurges and new variants.

“The wind-down will be fairly quick, and there will be fewer test centers because we don’t need all of the sites,” a government source told The Times.

Self-isolation requirements will be the most significant changes brought about by Operation Rampdown.

Yesterday, Mr Johnson stated that people should be forced to live in isolation.

