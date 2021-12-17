What does the Prime Minister have planned for the coming year?

‘Things aren’t looking good for Johnson right now, but with no desire to run for president, could he rebound?’

Following the Conservatives’ loss in the North Shropshire by-election to the Liberal Democrats, Tory MPs are debating whether this will be Boris Johnson’s final Christmas in 10 Downing Street.

Given that the seat is a Tory stronghold – Owen Paterson was re-elected with a majority of over 20,000 votes in the last election – it is a watershed moment for the Conservatives.

Even though by-elections are more open to protest votes, the loss of the 76th safest Conservative seat in the country does not inspire confidence for a general election.

It caps off a difficult month for Johnson, in which his authority has been weakened, as voting intention polls put Labour firmly in the lead.

The outcome of the by-election has only added to the parliamentary party’s concerns about the direction of travel.

One MP in a Lib Dem-held seat says, “It’s utterly terrible.”

“It’s a complete disaster.”

“I don’t think he’ll see another Christmas in Downing Street after this one,” a Tory MP adds about the parliamentary party’s current mood.

It’s worth noting that the Conservatives have lost a by-election to the Liberal Democrats before this year.

When Ed Davey’s party won a 16,000-vote majority in Chesham and Amersham, however, the solution seemed obvious.

After receiving complaints from campaigners that the government’s proposed planning reforms were a major factor on the ground, Johnson moved to weaken the plans.

Many southern MPs were relieved, fearing that pleasing red wall voters had taken precedence over their own constituents.

It’s a bit trickier this time.

There is no simple solution in North Shropshire.

Instead, campaigners on the ground believe the Prime Minister is to blame for their defeat.

Johnson delivered his own rambling Peppa Pig speech at the CBI conference.

“Partygate” refers to allegations that Johnson’s team disobeyed Covid rules in the name of socializing last year.

The inquiry into how the refurbishment of Downing Street flats was paid for leads back to the Prime Minister’s own relationship with the truth.



