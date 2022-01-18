What does the TL badge mean? Meaning of Nadhim Zahawi’s T-Levels (not Tory leader) lapel badge

Meaning of Nadhim Zahawi’s lapel badge promoting T-Levels (not Tory leader)

T-Levels are newer courses that are equivalent to three A-levels and follow GCSEs.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, was spotted wearing a badge with the letters “TL” on it.

Nick Ferrari of LBC asked him whether it stood for “Tory leader” during an interview on Monday morning.

Mr Zahawi would be one of the candidates to replace Boris Johnson if he is forced out due to the Downing Street party scandal.

“This is clearly your attempt to usurp the Prime Minister at this time.

Mr Ferrari joked that if Nadhim Zahawi believes he is the next Prime Minister and Tory leader, he should just say yes.

Mr Zahawi, on the other hand, quickly dismissed this, explaining that the badge meant “T-Levels.”

The two-year courses, which will begin in September 2020, were created in collaboration with employers and businesses to ensure that the content meets the needs of industries and that students are prepared for work, further training, or study.

They provide students with a combination of classroom instruction and “on-the-job” experience, including a minimum of 315 hours in the industry.

Students will be able to take a T-Level in the following subjects at some point in the future:

In the United Kingdom, ten T-Level courses are currently being taught in schools and colleges.

The others will begin in September 2022 or September 2023, depending on which option is selected.

Students who pass, merit, distinction, or distinction* their T-Level will receive an overall grade.

T-Levels, according to Mr Zahawi, are a “combination of an apprenticeship and an A-level.”

“I need your listeners to tell their kids, their grandkids to look at the opportunity of a T-level rather than an A-level,” he said on LBC.

