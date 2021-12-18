What exactly is a major incident?

What does it mean to have a major incident?

Sadiq Kahn has declared a MAJOR incident in London due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The move came after the mayor of the capital became “extremely concerned” about a recent spike in hospital admissions.

A major incident is an emergency situation involving large numbers of people that requires special arrangements from at least one of the emergency services, the NHS, and the local government.

It is defined as something that is “beyond the scope of normal operations, and is likely to result in serious harm, damage, disruption, or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment, or national security,” according to City Hall.

“The severity of the consequences associated with a major incident is likely to constrain or complicate responders’ ability to resource and manage the incident,” according to City Hall.

According to the government’s website, each local government has an emergency plan in place to deal with major events such as flooding, flu pandemics, and transportation accidents.

You can go to your local council’s page by entering your postcode.

Following a “huge surge” in Omicron cases and an increase in hospital admissions across the capital, Sadiq Khan made the decision.

Over the last seven days, the number of confirmed Covid infections in London has risen to 65,525 cases.

There have been 26,418 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

“The surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is extremely concerning,” Mr Khan said. “As a result of the threat of Covid-19 to our city, we are once again declaring a major incident.”

“With cases rapidly increasing and the number of patients in our hospitals with Covid-19 on the rise again, the Omicron variant has quickly become dominant.”

“While we are still learning about this variant, it is important that London’s key agencies work together to minimize the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination program.”

There have been no new measures implemented so far.

Khan has urged residents of London to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

“We know the vaccine is our best line of defense against the virus,” he explained.

“In London, there are now more vaccine clinics than at any other time during the pandemic.”

“I urge all Londoners to schedule an appointment or visit one of the many walk-in clinics located throughout the city as soon as possible.”

On December 17, the number of Covid infections reached a new high for the second day in a row, with another 93,000 infections reported.

