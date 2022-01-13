What exactly is a royal patronage, and what does Prince Andrew’s loss of patronages and military titles mean?

In addition, Prince Andrew will no longer use the title ‘His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity and will represent a sexual assault victim as a ‘private citizen.’

As he fights allegations of sexual assault, Prince Andrew’s military titles and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen with the Queen’s approval and agreement,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public duties and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”

Andrew will no longer address himself as “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity, according to a royal source.

It came a day after the Duke failed in his attempt to have a civil case brought against him by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims dismissed, raising the possibility of a civil trial later this year.

Virginia Giuffre claims in her civil lawsuit that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 by the late financier Harvey Epstein.

Prince Andrew has categorically denied the allegations, and his legal team has argued since the case’s inception that it is “baseless.”

A “royal patronage” essentially refers to a member of the royal family becoming an official patron of a charitable organization.

“Royal patronages add status to an organization, and visits and involvement from a Royal Patron can often bring much needed publicity,” according to the Buckingham Palace website.

“As a result, members of the Royal Family tend to limit their patronages to a manageable number in order to devote a significant amount of time to each organization.”

Every year, members of the Royal Family receive hundreds of requests for assistance, with the Queen receiving the most, as her patronage carries the most weight.

In general, royal patronages reflect the royals’ personal interests, such as Prince Charles’ support for various environmental causes.

When the Duke of York retired from public life in November 2019, he had 230 patronages.

“He will be stepping back from public duty and temporarily standing back from all his patronages,” a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said.

More than 90 organizations are still awaiting this announcement.

