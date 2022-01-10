What exactly is Bare Shelves Biden and why is it so popular?

On Monday, the hashtag Bare Shelves Biden reappeared for the first time since October.

Food shortages are causing widespread panic across the United States, as grocery store shelves are depleted and people look for pantry items.

As many people claim their grocery store shelves are empty, the hashtag “bare shelves Biden” is trending on Twitter.

The hashtag first trended in October 2021 and then reappeared on January 10 as people complained about not being able to find basic items like pasta, canned goods, and pet food.

Due to supply chain issues, inclement weather, and staff shortages caused by the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, grocery shoppers are seeing bare shelves comparable to those seen at the start of the pandemic.

Locals in Midland County, Michigan, claim they are forced to buy whatever is available rather than what is on their grocery list.

“(There’s) not as much variety as there used to be, especially with paper goods, household cleaning items such as laundry products, soft drinks, and even frozen items,” said Nichole Taylor of the Midland Daily News.

Marjorie DuPuy, senior director of supply chain and sustainability at the Food Industry Association, urged people to be patient as grocery store shortages are resolved.

"If one sector is disrupted.

So, let’s say that the port delays that we’re seeing on the news today have an impact on our ability to take products off container ships, load them onto a truck, load them onto a rail, load them into a distribution center, sort them, and ship them out to stores and then to the consumer’s home,” DePuy explained.

However, complaints from all over the United States accuse President Joe Biden of being to blame.

According to the complaints, Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is to blame for the food shortages.

According to Vishal Gaur, a professor of manufacturing management at Cornell University, the claims are false.

“The supply chain backlog and linkages are to blame for the shortages we’re seeing,” he explained.

Although the complaints come from customers in the United States, similar problems are being reported in countries such as Canada and Australia, where grocery store shelves are empty.

On Twitter, people are blaming President Joe Biden and claiming that the Democrats are to blame for the empty shelves.

“Well, the Democrats are behind the actual (hashtag)BareShelvesBiden, sooo…” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Yep…

@JoeBiden is destroying America’s very fabric…this is his doing…and there’s more to come…

“BareShelvesBiden,” as the hashtag suggests.

On the other hand, comments on photos of empty shelves claim that food shortages are caused by a labor shortage.

"What he doesn't show you is the rest of…

