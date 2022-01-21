What exactly was Brian Laundrie’s alleged “suicide note”?

THE SEARCH FOR Brian Laundrie may have come to an end, but the case has sparked a lot of discussion on the internet.

A suicide note allegedly written by Brian Laundrie has recently been circulating on social media.

Following the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s remains at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near the Carlton Reserve in Florida on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the internet exploded with theories about how and when the former fugitive died.

Many believed Laundrie committed suicide, while others believe she is still alive and on the run.

Then, allegedly written by Laundrie himself, a suicide note began to circulate online.

However, there is no evidence as to where the note came from or who wrote it.

The following is a quote from a note found online:

“I just wanted to express my condolences for everything that has occurred.”

Any of this was never my intention.

Gabby and I were head over heels in love, and I’d give anything to have her still here.

“I know no one will believe that things simply spiraled out of control.

The strain in our relationship was too much for me to bear.

After what happened, I should’ve known to stay at home… everything was already a disaster, but something compelled me to return.

“Once Gabby was gone for good, I realized I was as well.”

Please accept my apologies for everything that has occurred and everything I have put everyone through.

I was too embarrassed to tell Gabby’s family what had happened.

I couldn’t tell anyone because I was embarrassed.

“I hope that one day people will be able to comprehend what happened.”

Until we meet again someday, I will always love you… B”

The cause of Laundrie’s death was later determined to be suicide.

Gabby Petito’s disappearance in 2021 drew national attention.

The FBI issued a final update on their investigation in January 2022, stating that “no other individuals other than Brian Laundrie were directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

“Throughout the investigation, the FBI’s primary goal was to bring justice to Gabby and her family,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

“Because the investigation was covered in the media all over the world, the public’s assistance in this endeavor was invaluable.”

On behalf of the FBI, I’d like to express my gratitude to the public for the thousands of tips received throughout the investigation, as well as our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their efforts.”

