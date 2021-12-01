What famous people did Jeffrey Epstein list in his ‘little black book’?

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S lawyers could use up to six pages of Harvey Weinstein’s infamous “Black Book,” which contains hundreds of numbers for the wealthy and famous, during her trial.

It’s expected that they’ll try to claim it belonged to Maxwell and call a witness to testify to that effect.

But what is the title of the book, and who is listed in it? Here is the most recent information.

President Donald Trump, Elizabeth Hurley, and Michael Bloomberg were among the people whose names and contact information were kept in Jeffery Epstein’s “little black book.”

The people named in Epstein’s book have not been charged or linked to any of Epstein’s crimes.

The Miami Herald attempted to contact many of the people listed in the book last year and received “a lot of throat clearing, vague answers,” according to the newspaper.

Because of their connection with Ghislaine Maxwell, some people claimed they were mentioned in Epstein’s book.

After it was allegedly leaked in 2015 by Gawker, which claimed it was discovered in court documents, unredacted versions of the 92-page book have appeared online.

The Sun previously compiled a list of who flew on Epstein’s private jet, “the Lolita Express,” and who didn’t.

The president, his ex-wife Ivana Trump, and their daughter Ivanka Trump are among the people named in Epstein’s book.

Contact information for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, is listed under his name, including phone and fax numbers.

There are also two numbers for “Milania,” which is presumably First Lady Melania Trump.

“Trump Security,” “Howard Wilson Houseman,” and “Norma direct-emergency contact” are also listed with phone numbers.

Ivana Trump has three phone numbers listed, while Epstein has two of Ivanka Trump’s.

Additionally, the president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, and his former wife, Blaine Trump, have an address on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The book includes information on several members of the Kennedy family, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has a phone number and a Virginia address.

Cuomo was married until 2005 to Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of late US Attorney General and Senator Robert F Kennedy.

The book includes the phone number and address of Robert F Kennedy’s widow, Ethel Kennedy.

A “Ted Kennedy Jr” is listed, which could be Edward Kennedy Jr, a former Connecticut senator and son of the late Massachusetts senator Ted Kennedy.

Ted Kennedy’s real name is Edward, and he has a Virginia address.

For Robert F Kennedy Jr. and his family, there are several phone numbers (including an emergency contact line), email addresses, and New York addresses…

