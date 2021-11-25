What drives migrants to the United Kingdom, and why do they leave France?

This year, thousands more people have risked their lives to cross the English Channel in small boats than in previous years.

After the deaths of 27 people attempting to cross the Channel to the UK, Boris Johnson has said he will leave “no stone unturned” in his efforts to stop human traffickers.

According to the International Organization for Migration, this is the deadliest single incident in the English Channel since data collection began in 2014.

Although four people have been arrested so far, both Mr Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have stated that more must be done immediately to avoid further tragedies.

According to the charity Refugee Action, the majority of refugees do not want to come to the UK, and only a small percentage seek refuge here.

According to the charity, many people who make it to Europe stay there, with Germany, France, and Spain taking in more asylum seekers, and Italy and Greece taking in the same number as the UK.

Family ties attract those who travel to the United Kingdom.

According to Care4Calais, a charity that helps refugees in the United Kingdom, northern France, and Belgium, many have lost everything as a result of war or persecution and must rebuild their lives.

A family member who already lives in the UK is a strong motivator for up to 50% of them.

Another reason why many people choose the United Kingdom as their final destination is the language.

Because English is more widely spoken, many people believe they will have a better chance of finding work and navigating day-to-day tasks in a country where they are familiar with the language.

For some, the UK’s international standing in terms of democracy, justice, and freedom is the deciding factor.

“Refugees want a place where they can rebuild their lives and feel safe,” a spokesman for Refugee Action told i.

“Where refugees feel safe is the same place most people feel safe: with their families, friends, in a country with familiar customs, such as the UK does with its former colonies, or in a country where they speak the language.”

“Or simply a country known for upholding the rule of law and respect for human rights.”

For some, the United Kingdom is a better place to gain informal knowledge.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

