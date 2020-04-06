What gets enzymes busy

VMaybe “Eddy”, as his friends call him, would also have become a great concert pianist. In any case, there was no shortage of talent in Edmond H. Fischer, who was born in Shanghai in 1920 to a French woman and an Austrian lawyer. Fischer, who was separated from his parents at the age of seven and went to school in Geneva, where he also attended the conservatory, remained a lover of the fine arts throughout his life. But his curiosity for natural processes – fired by a free microscope – was simply too powerful, so that he was already more interested in the natural sciences than in music as a teenager. Chemistry and biology became Fischer’s great passions.

The fact that he had made the right decision in his career was shown in 1992 when he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology together with his long-time partner at the University of Washington in Seattle, the biochemist Edwin G. Krebs. In Seattle in the 1950s, Fischer and Krebs discovered an important biochemical mechanism that plays a central role in regulating metabolism: phosphorylation. By attaching or detaching groups containing phosphorus, certain enzymes in the body cells are activated or deactivated. The findings of the two researchers have led, among other things, to a better understanding of many bodily functions, such as heart function, the relationship between stress and allergies, the regulation of genes and our long-term memory.

Fischer began his studies in Geneva when the Second World War broke out. There the German chemist Kurt Heinrich Meyer became his teacher and mentor. After completing his doctorate in 1947, he went to the United States as a Research Fellow of the Rockefeller Foundation – not least because Switzerland, like all of Europe, was also scientifically deficient. He had received several invitations and chose the University of Washington at Seattle, although it wasn’t a scientific center at the time, and stayed. In 1953 he became a scientific assistant and in 1961 professor of biochemistry. Long after retiring thirty years ago, he had his own office at the university.

Teaching and traveling are still his great passions. He prefers to give lectures to students and young scientists. Actually, he wanted to go to Lindau this year for the Nobel Laureate Meeting to meet the many young scientists. But he has to postpone this trip to next year because of the corona pandemic. Today Edmond H. Fischer, the oldest living Nobel Prize winner, is celebrating his hundredth birthday.