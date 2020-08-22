What grades to award those blamed for England’s A-level and GCSE debacle?

No As or Bs for Gavin Williamson, Nick Gibb, Boris Johnson or Ofqual but the lowest mark goes to …

The blame game for England’s exams fiasco has been raging across Whitehall since the government’s U-turn on Monday. So who is responsible? And what grades should they be awarded for their efforts?

Gavin Williamson – E



The education secretary took the heat for schools’ failure to all reopen before the summer, but even amid those difficulties, Williamson should have seen this disaster coming weeks ago, warned by evidence to the education select committee in July. The list goes on about the pitfalls he should have spotted, including widening grounds for appeal and preparing universities for flexibility, but Williamson’s grade suffers most for his insistence there would be “no U-turn, no change” for a system that was clearly untenable.

Nick Gibb – D



Gibb is a long-serving minister in the Department for Education (DfE), starting under David Cameron. Colleagues see him as diligent and committed to education, especially in his campaign on phonics teaching. Gibb is said to have privately warned about an impending row over the standardisation process but never actually saw the algorithm, which was not shared with DfE. However, he is known within the department as having an “obsession” with “grade inflation” and has been privately fingered by some colleagues as being a force behind ministerial pressure on the standardisation system.

Ofqual – C



The regulator, target of much public anger and blamed by ministers for an algorithm that came close to wrecking the futures of thousands of young people, was just following government orders. Avoid grade inflation, said the DfE, giving Ofqual the impossible task of distributing the results fairly. Where it failed was in not creating routes for individuals to appeal. But it was Ofqual’s refusal to swallow Williamson’s last-minute mock exam substitution that brought the crisis to a head.

Boris Johnson – U

If the past few weeks had been an exam, the prime minister would not have sat it. Johnson was holidaying in Scotland during the furore, though he spoke to Williamson shortly before the U-turn. The prime minister last appeared on the BBC a week ago, saying he was confident the system was robust and dependable – but then left ministers to deal with the fallout. It is likely he will also swerve a decision on whether to sack his education secretary, but Tory colleagues are now urging Johnson to take the helm of the back-to-school campaign to restore parents’ confidence.