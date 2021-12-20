What haircare products are being recalled by Procter & Gamble?

What haircare products have been recalled by Procter & Gamble?

PROCTER and Gamble is a multinational consumer goods company that owns major brands such as Crest, Gillette, Pampers, and Tide.

The company recalled 32 haircare products in December 2021 after “unexpected levels” of benzene were discovered.

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall for 32 products, including:

The recall comes just weeks after the company recalled Old Spice and Secret deodorants for the same reason.

The company issued a statement on December 20 stating that benzene had been detected in their products and that the recall was being issued out of an abundance of caution.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, benzene is a chemical that has been linked to certain cancers after long-term exposure.

“We began a review of our entire portfolio of aerosol products following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products,” the company said in a statement to Newsweek.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our investigation revealed that the propellant used to spray the product out of the can contained unexpected levels of benzene.

“Benzene was found in aerosol dry shampoo and aerosol dry conditioner spray products,” says the study.

Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and the quality of the products we deliver,” the company added.

“In light of these findings, and out of an abundance of caution, we have issued a voluntary recall at the consumer level of Pantene, Herbal Essences, Aussie, and Waterlandlt;ss aerosol dry shampoo and aerosol dry conditioner sprays, as well as dry shampoos that were previously discontinued by Old Spice and Hair Food,” the statement concluded.

Those who bought the products can get a refund, and the affected items should be “appropriately discarded.”