What happened at South Bend, Indiana’s Adams High School?

On January 11, 2022, AUTHORITIES were summoned to Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana.

In the school bathroom, a student was allegedly stabbed.

Officers were dispatched to Adams High School in Indiana around 8.20 a.m. local time on Tuesday to investigate a stabbing on campus, according to the South Bend Police Department.

According to the police scanner, a male student was stabbed in a second-floor bathroom.

He was stabbed in the lower back or ribs, and he told police that he was attacked by five males.

According to a South Bend Community School Corp. spokeswoman, the school was placed on lockdown following the attack.

The South Bend Police Department said on Twitter that “shortly after 8 a.m. on 11122, our officers responded to a stabbing at John Adams High School.”

“One of the students was injured and taken to the hospital.”

At this time, the student’s condition is stable.

The tweet concluded, “An investigation is currently underway.”

A heavy police presence was visible on the school campus, according to video from the scene.

There is currently no information about any arrests or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

