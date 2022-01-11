What happened at South Bend’s Adams High School?

What happened at South Bend, Indiana’s Adams High School?

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, AUTHORITIES were summoned to Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana.

In the school bathroom, a student was allegedly stabbed.

Around 8.20 a.m. local time, officers from the South Bend Police Department were dispatched to Adams High School to investigate a stabbing on campus.

“One of the students was injured and taken to the hospital.

“At this time, that student is in stable condition,” the SBPD said on Twitter.

According to the police scanner, a male student was stabbed on the second floor in a bathroom.

He was allegedly stabbed in the lower back or ribs, and he told police that he was attacked by five males.

According to a South Bend Community School Corp. spokeswoman, the school was placed on lockdown after the attack.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.