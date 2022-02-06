What happened during the shooting in Blacksburg, Virginia?

What happened in the shooting in Blacksburg, Virginia?

A MASS SHOOTING HAPPENED AT A HOOKAH LOUNGE NEAR VIRGINIA TECH ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2022.

During the incident, one person was killed and four others were injured.

On Saturday, February 5, police in Blacksburg, Virginia released a statement identifying the Melody Hookah Lounge shooting victim as Patrick Henry High School student Isiah O Robinson, 18.

Jamel D Flint, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of using a gun to commit a felony.

Flint is still on the loose and is described as “armed and dangerous.”

More to come…

