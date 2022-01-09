What happened in the apartment fire in the Bronx?

What caused the fire in the Bronx apartment?

Residents of the BRONX were forced to flee their homes after a fire broke out in Tremont early Sunday.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, 19 people were killed, including nine children, and at least 63 people were injured.

On January 9, 2022, around 200 firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the Bronx.

The fire is believed to have started just before 11 a.m. ET in a third-floor apartment at 333 E 181st St.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but according to Nigro, it is “not suspicious.”

Residents were seen “jumping from windows,” and around 19 were treated on the scene, while 33 were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

While victims were spread out on stretchers and others were treated by paramedics, a brave firefighter was seen holding a baby to safety.

One of the 19 people killed in the fire, according to police sources, was a 4-year-old child.

The intersection of 182nd Street and Webster Avenue was shut down.

Smoke is seen pouring out of the windows in shocking video footage.

“Avoid smoke, close windows,” the New York City Office of Emergency Management advised residents nearby on Twitter.

The 120-unit building is located near Tiebout Avenue in the Bronx’s Tremont neighborhood.