What happened in the plane crash in El Cajon?

What went wrong with the plane in El Cajon?

A small plane crashed near El Cajon, San Diego, on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Everything you need to know about the incident is listed below.

Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in the Bostonia neighborhood that resulted in some power outages.

It crashed near Pepper Drive around 7.15 p.m., knocking down power poles and lines and leaving 1,580 people without power.

The burning wreckage of the plane was extinguished just before 9 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Suzie Mercadante, a nearby resident, was walking her dog when she saw “a blue streak and then a giant big orange ball,” followed by “the blackest smoke just billowing out,” she said.

“It was ten times louder than normal,” said another neighbor, Thomas O’Brien.

“My walls began to tremble, as if there had been an earthquake.”

I became completely immobile.

To be honest, I thought it was about to fall on us.”

SDGandamp;E crews have been working all night to restore power to customers.

Residents who are still without power are expected to receive assistance from the American Red Cross the following morning.

“At this time, we do not have information on where the plane was coming from or how many people were on board,” the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“At the crash site, firefighters were unable to locate any survivors.”

“The Medical Examiner’s Office is the agency in San Diego County that rules on the manner and cause of deaths, as well as the identification of the personpeople after the family has been notified.”

A small plane crashed near San Diego on October 11, 2021, killing two people and injuring two more.

The collision, which occurred near a high school, also involved two homes and a UPS delivery truck.

The UPS driver and the pilot were both killed on the spot.

A couple in their 70s was rescued from one of the homes, which were both engulfed in flames.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

The twin-engine Cessna C340 was flying from Yuma, Arizona, to San Diego and was scheduled to land at Kearny Mesa’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.