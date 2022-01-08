What happened in the rock collapse in Brazil?

What caused the rock collapse in Brazil?

Natural disasters are known to cause extensive damage and, depending on their severity, even death.

In January 2022, at least five people were killed by a rockslide in Brazil.

A rockslide in Lake Furnas, near Capitólio, southeast Brazil, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, killed at least three pleasure craft.

A video of the tragic event, which shows the exact moment the cliff breaks off and falls into the water, has gone viral on social media websites.

Officials said at least 32 people were hurt, with nine of them being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Divers are searching for more unidentified victims, according to Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, a spokesman for the MG Fire Department.

Since the original report, at least five people have died, according to Globo.

According to reports, the Brazilian Navy has launched an investigation into the sinking.

“Today we are suffering the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a stone wall in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio,” Minas Gerais state Governor Romeu Zema wrote on Twitter.

“The Minas government has been present from the start through the Civil Defense and Fire Department, and rescue efforts are still ongoing.”

“At this trying time, I pledge my support to families.”

The tweet continued, “We will continue to act to provide the necessary support.”

Lake Furnas is rumored to be a popular tourist destination.

“This rock was already very eroded, completely fragmented, and it was going to collapse at some point,” said Gustavo Cunha Melo, a risk management specialist.

An avalanche of rock is a rockslide.

When part of the bedding plane passes through compacted rock, the landslide is caused by rock failure.

After that, the material crumbles into massive blocks.

A slump is a type of mass wasting that results in the sliding of coherent rock material along a curved surface. While a rockslide often occurs from a mountain or cliff, another type of landfall is known as a landslide.

According to the United States Geographical Survey, rockslides kill between 25 and 50 people in the United States alone.

The annual death toll in the world is in the thousands, with rock falls and debri flows causing the majority of deaths.