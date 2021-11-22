What happened in Wisconsin? At least five people were killed when a SUV ploughed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, near Milwaukee.

What happened in Wisconsin? A SUV ploughed into a Waukesha Christmas parade near Milwaukee, killing at least five people.

The incident, which occurred near Milwaukee in the city of Waukesha, injured more than 40 people.

In the US state of Wisconsin, five people were killed when a car crashed into a Christmas parade.

The incident occurred at around 4.40 p.m. local time on Sunday (10.40 p.m. GMT) in the city of Waukesha, which has a population of around 72,000 people.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a “person of interest” has been apprehended, but he didn’t elaborate on the motive.

There have been no names given to the victims, but here is what we do know so far.

A red SUV sped past barricades and into the crowd of people dancing.

The incident was captured on the city’s livestream as well as on the phones of several bystanders.

One video captures the moment the SUV smashed through the barricades, as well as the sound of multiple gunshots.

According to Mr Thompson, a Waukesha police officer fired his weapon in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The officer’s bullets did not hit any bystanders, and Mr Thompson said he didn’t know if the driver was hit by the officer’s bullets.

Another video showed a woman repeatedly yelling “Oh my god!” as a group of young dancers were struck by the vehicle.

In his search for his daughter, a father said he went “from one crumpled body to the next.”

Among those injured were members of the “Dancing Grannies” club.

“Members of the group and volunteers were impacted, and we are waiting for word on their conditions,” the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies wrote on their Facebook page.

A “group of grannies who meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades,” according to the group’s profile.

A Catholic priest, several parishioners, and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, according to Sandra Peterson of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

About 70 people, ranging in age from two to eighteen, marched in the parade led by Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Centre studio.

Mr. Germain, whose three-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the front of the line when a maroon SUV “just blazed right past us.”

In pursuit, a police officer sped past.

Mr. Germain claimed that he had jumped out of his own body.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

