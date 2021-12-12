What happened on board the Carnival Miracle?

What happened on the cruise ship Carnival Miracle?

A WOMAN FELL OVERBOARD A CARNIVAL MIRACLE CRUISE SHIP NEAR ENSENADO, MEXICO, ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021.

“Foul play” may have been involved, according to a paramedic onboard.

Passengers on the Carnival Miracle cruise ship were awoken at 3.30 a.m. on Saturday morning by an alert that someone had fallen overboard.

Passengers were on their way to Ensenada after a three-day cruise from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.

According to CBS Los Angeles, a Northern California firefighter paramedic onboard the ship, Daniel Miranda, said, “Someone has lost their life, whether it was done by accident or by foul play, I don’t know.”

“There’s a strong suspicion of collusion.”

Many passengers are concerned that the woman fell from her stateroom’s fifth-floor balcony due to foul play, according to the outlet.

Carnival Miracle has a total of 12 decks.

“A lot of people are concerned because that’s someone’s life, and there’s a good chance this person won’t be found alive,” Miranda continued.

The Coast Guard called it a day on Sunday, December 12, 2021, after more than 31 hours of searching.

“They tried everything they could to get crews out on small boats to rescue and start a search,” Miranda said.

Carnival released a statement after the incident early Saturday morning.

“This morning, we informed Carnival Miracle guests of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from her stateroom’s balcony,” they wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and her family, and our care team is here to help.”

Miranda estimated that around 1.1K people were on board the cruise ship at the time of the incident, despite the ship’s capacity of 2.1K.

The Mexican Navy has aided the US Coast Guard in their search.

