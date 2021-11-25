What happened to Ahmaud Arbery? A jury in Georgia found black jogger killers guilty of murder.

Mr Arbery aspired to be an electrician, following in the footsteps of three of his uncles.

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was jogging in a predominantly white neighborhood when he was chased down and shot dead by three white men in trucks.

A nearly all-white jury has now found his killers guilty of his murder, claiming they mistook the unarmed jogger for a burglar.

Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and their next-door neighbor William Bryan, 52, are all facing life sentences.

When a video of the attack from February of last year surfaced online, 74 days after the shooting, charges were filed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mr. Arbery, his tragic death, and the high-profile trial.

On the 23rd of February last year, Mr Arbery went for a jog from his aunt’s house in the US state of Georgia around 1pm.

According to a police report, he headed for the leafy Satilla Shores subdivision, but about 3.2 miles (five kilometers) in, he passed Greg McMichael, who saw him and assumed he was fleeing a crime.

Before they jumped in their pick-up truck and started chasing the jogger, McMichael ordered his son, Travis, to get a gun.

William Bryan, the duo’s next-door neighbor, then joined in the chase, filming it all on his phone.

Mr Arbery is seen on video reaching for a shotgun that Travis McMichael has pointed at him after being boxed in by the trucks.

The Brunswick resident, 25, is fatally shot three times before turning to flee and collapsing on the street.

The first charges were filed after a 74-day wait.

All three defendants were charged with murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment when the trial began on October 18th.

Mr Arbery was allegedly involved in a string of burglaries in their neighborhood, according to the three defendants, who claimed this without evidence.

Travis McMichael, who shot Mr Arbery three times with a pump-action shotgun, was found guilty on all nine counts, including malice and felony murder, by the jury on Wednesday.

Greg McMichael was found guilty of eight of the nine charges he faced, including felony murder.

Bryan was the one who pursued her.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

What happened to Ahmaud Arbery? In Georgia, black joggers’ killers were found guilty of murder.