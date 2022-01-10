What happened to Alex Holley today?

Alex Holley’s current location is unknown.

ALEX Holley is an award-winning journalist who began her career on Fox 29’s News team as a co-host of Good Day Philadelphia.

Holley has covered a wide range of topics, including hurricanes, tropical storms, and the 2012 Republican Presidential Primary Debates.

Fans have been asking on Twitter where the FOX29 reporter is today and why she hasn’t been on her morning show, Good Day Philadelphia, which she co-hosts with journalist Mike Jerrick.

Though there is no current information on her whereabouts, she was last seen on Good Morning Philadelphia when she was on vacation in Atlantic City.

The journalist’s last social media posts on New Year’s Eve were the last time her fans heard from her.

Holley shared a festive photo of herself on Instagram to commemorate the arrival of 2022, captioning it, “2022 ain’t gonna sparkle by itself! May you find a way to shine this year- no matter what it brings!”

“HappyNewYear.” (hashtag)

She paid tribute to Betty White on her Facebook page the same day.

“I’ll say it again: why can’t we ever have a nice year end? It seems like there’s always some bad news… even in the last few hours.”

Betty White, rest in peace.”

In the summer of 2014, Holley joined FOX 29 News as a co-host of Good Day Philadelphia.

She was previously a reporter and fill-in anchor for the station’s morning news shows at WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She previously worked as an anchor, reporter, and producer for KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri.

Holley majored in sociology and minored in Spanish in college.

She also started a community service program for students called “SWIPES Make a Difference.”

The nonprofit organization continues to assist college students in donating unused meal plans to underserved communities.

Alex enjoys traveling; she has visited more than 11 countries and is fluent in Spanish, having studied at the Universidad de Salamanca since she was 13 years old.

After almost a decade at Fox 29, Holley took over for Sheinelle Jones, who left Good Day Philadelphia to take a job at Today.

After only three years as a reporter and fill-in morning host for Myrtle Beach’s NBC affiliate, Holley landed the coveted Good Day job.

According to an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, she won Jerrick over during her job interview by singing “Come on Over to My Place” by Teddy Pendergrass from 1979.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Send us an email at…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.