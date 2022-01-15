What happened to Alex Murdaugh, and who is he?

After his wife and son were fatally shot in June 2021, ALEX Murdaugh made headlines.

He was back in the news just three months later, on September 4, when it was confirmed that he had been shot in the head.

Murdaugh is a South Carolina attorney from Hampton County.

Murdaugh earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina in 1990.

Murdaugh became a member of the South Carolina Bar in 1994 and has been practicing since then.

Murdaugh “represented injured people in all areas of personal injury law, including trucking cases, products liability, and wrongful death,” according to his biography.

He also works for the 14th Judicial Circuit as a part-time prosecutor.

He was shot in the head and found on the 15000 block of Salkehatchie Rd on September 4.

Jim Griffin, his lawyer, was the first to confirm the news, saying that he was on his way to Charleston when his car broke down.

Murdaugh was flown by helicopter to a Savannah hospital.

Murdaugh is expected to survive the shooting, according to a family spokesperson who spoke to NBC2.

“The Murdaugh family has gone through more than any family could ever imagine,” the statement said.

We anticipate Alex’s recovery and respectfully request your privacy while he does so.”

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life,” Murdaugh said in a statement on September 6, 2021, which did not mention the shooting.

“I’ve made a lot of bad choices.”

After a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders, I’m resigning from my law firm and going to rehab.

“I apologize profusely to everyone I’ve harmed, including my family, friends, and coworkers.

As I work to rehabilitate myself and my relationships, I ask for prayers.”

However, it was revealed one day before the shooting that Murdaugh had been fired from his law firm because of “millions in missing funds.”

The heir to a legal dynasty had announced his intention to leave his family’s law firm and enter rehab.

Meanwhile, the Hampton, SC-based firm’s leaders told The New York Times that Murdaugh was fired after he was accused of misusing company funds.

Murdaugh is estimated to have a net worth of (dollar)1 million, with an annual salary of (dollar)250,000 from his legal career.

Murdaugh resigned from the law firm on September 3, 2021, just one day before he was shot and suffered a “superficial head wound.”

Murdaugh told cops he was assaulted on a…

