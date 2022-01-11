What happened to Alexis Avila’s baby in a dumpster in Hobbs?

What happened to the baby in the Hobbs dumpster and who is Alexis Avila?

ALEXIS Avila is a teen mother accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster on January 7 in New Mexico.

The moment the 18-year-old driver of a white car tosses a black garbage bag into the dumpster is captured on CCTV.

Alexis Avila, a teen mother, is accused of abandoning her newborn child in a dumpster.

In Hobbs, New Mexico, police said the 18-year-old mother arrived in a white car before exiting and tossing a black garbage bag into a dumpster.

Officials say the mother confessed and said she was panicked and wrapped the baby boy in a towel before throwing it away in a garbage bag, according to KRQE.

She went on to say that she drove around before throwing the baby in a dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center.

For the abandonment, she is facing charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse.

A motion for Avila’s pretrial detention has been filed by the state of New Mexico.

Her next court appearance is on Wednesday.

Three people are seen searching the dumpster and miraculously finding the baby alive, according to surveillance footage.

The baby was taken to the hospital right away by police.

He was given a blood transfusion, a feeding tube, and oxygen, and he is now stable.

Avila was released from prison after posting a (dollar)10,000 unsecured bond, according to the outlet.

Interim Police Chief August Fons said he’s never seen anything like this in his time in law enforcement during a press conference on Monday.

“At the time the warrant was signed by the judge, the judge signed a (dollar)10,000 unsecured bond appearance bond, and she was released about an hour later,” he continued.

Avila claimed she was unaware of the pregnancy until she went to the doctor with stomach pains on January 6th, according to a criminal complaint.

The next day, she claimed to have given birth in her bathroom.