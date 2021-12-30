What happened to Eko the tiger at the Naples Zoo?

On Wednesday, a MALAYSIAN tiger died after a man was dragged into its enclosure at a zoo in Naples, Florida.

The unidentified man was airlifted to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

According to a zoo spokesperson, a man entered Eko the tiger’s enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens in Naples, Florida without authorization on Wednesday.

The tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled him into the pen when he entered the unauthorized area.

At around 6.30 p.m., police arrived on the scene, and a deputy kicked on the enclosure in an attempt to get Eko to let go of the man.

The deputy fired at the tiger when he was unsuccessful, and it died later that day.

When Eko refused to release the man’s arm, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “the deputy was forced to shoot the animal.”

“The man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“Initial reports indicated that the tiger grabbed the man’s arms and dragged it into the enclosure after the man traversed an initial fine barrier and put his arm through the tiger enclosure’s fencing,” he added.

A helicopter was used to transport the man to Lee Memorial Hospital.

There has been no further information provided.

According to the zoo, the man, who is in his twenties, is a contracted zoo cleaner who was only supposed to clean the bathrooms and gift shop.

According to the zoo, the man, who is in his twenties, is a contracted zoo cleaner who was only supposed to clean the bathrooms and gift shop.

The zoo said the man “entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure” in a statement.

“The cleaning company is in charge of the restrooms and gift shop, but not of the animal enclosures.”

Eko is a critically endangered 8-year-old Malaysian tiger.

According to a 2020 study, there are less than 200 Malaysian tigers in the world.

Deforestation and land loss due to development have put this tiger’s breed in jeopardy.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the number of Malaysian tigers has decreased dramatically since the 1950s, when there were 3,000 worldwide.

The Malaysian tiger is protected under the 2010 Wildlife Conservation Act, and the Malaysian Embassy estimates that the species will become extinct in five to ten years if nothing is done to save it.