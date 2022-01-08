What happened to Emmett Till in 1955 and who was he?

What happened in 1955 to Emmett Till, and who was he?

The assassination of Emmett Till shocked the country and fueled the country’s reckoning with Jim Crow.

His story is still taught in schools today, and the Black Lives Matter movement uses it as a source of inspiration.

Till was assassinated by a group of white men on August 28, 1955, for allegedly hitting on a white woman.

Till was an African-American adolescent from Chicago, Illinois’s south side.

When the 14-year-old was murdered, he was visiting family in Money, Mississippi.

Till began bragging to his cousins that he had a white girlfriend back home, despite the fact that he was known as a prankster.

The boys, not believing him, dared Till to ask out the white woman behind the counter at the country store where they were.

Till accepted the challenge and went into the store to buy some candy, saying, “Bye, baby,” as he exited.

There was no one else inside the store, but Carolyn Bryant, who was working behind the counter at the time, later claimed that he grabbed her, made lewd advances, and whistled at her as he left.

Roy Bryant, Bryant’s husband, returned to town a few days later and rushed over to Till’s family house with his half-brother JW Milam, forcing Till into their car.

They beat him up and drove him down to the Tallahatchie River, where they forced him to carry a 75-pound cotton gin fan to the bank and then stripped him naked.

The two men nearly killed him, gouged out his eye, shot him in the head, and then threw his body into the river, tied to a cotton gin fan with barbed wire.

His body was so disfigured that his uncle could only recognize it by his ring.

Mamie Till Bradley, Till’s mother, famously chose an open-casket funeral in Chicago to show the world the horrors that Bryant and Milam had inflicted on her son.

Photos of the mutilated body of the teenager in the open casket were widely circulated in the media.

In Sumner, Mississippi, Bryant and Milam were tried in a segregated courthouse.

The jury, which was made up entirely of white men, deliberated for less than an hour before returning a “not guilty” verdict, claiming that the prosecution had failed to prove the identity of the body.

However, in an interview with Look Magazine, Bryant and Milam later admitted to the crime.

The outcome, as well as the state’s decision not to charge Bryant and Milam with a separate charge of kidnapping, infuriated many people across the country.

