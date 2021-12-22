What happened to Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell, where are you these days?

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on July 2, 2020, and charged with six counts of sex trafficking and perjury.

On Monday, December 20, 2021, the jury in Maxwell’s trial began deliberations.

Ghislaine Maxwell is a French actress who was born in Maisons Laffitte in 1961.

Robert Maxwell, the disgraced media tycoon and British publisher, is her father.

Following her father’s death in 1991, she relocated to New York.

She had a romantic relationship with American financier Jeffrey Epstein in 1992 and remained close to him for decades.

Lady Victoria Hervey and Prince Andrew were said to be her friends.

Lady Victoria has not been accused of knowing anything about the alleged wrongdoing.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell began in New York City on November 29, 2021.

On the first day of the trial, Assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz called Maxwell a “dangerous predator.”

Pomerantz testified in court that “between 1994 and 2004, the defendant sexually exploited young girls.”

“She preyed on young girls who were vulnerable, manipulated them, and then served them up to be sexually abused…”

“The defendant was a sex trafficker.”

On Monday, December 20, 2021, the jury deliberation began following weeks of witness testimony and prosecution.

The jury had not reached a decision as of Wednesday, December 22.

After Epstein, 66, died in his jail cell in August 2019, the whereabouts of Maxwell, known as Epstein’s pimp, were previously unknown.

Epstein died while awaiting a slew of sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell was arrested on Epstein-related charges on July 2, 2020, in New Hampshire.

Her arrest was rumored to have taken place near her alleged boyfriend Scott Borgerson’s home.

In connection with her relationship with pedophile financier Epstein, the British socialite, 59, was charged with six counts of sex trafficking and perjury.

She appeared in court for the first time on July 14, 2020, and pleaded not guilty.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maxwell is worth (dollar)20 million.

Maxwell reportedly lived off a (dollar)100,000-a-year trust fund set up by her father, according to the New York Post in 2000.

According to US court documents, the 59-year-old has been accused of acting as a “madam” for Epstein.

Many of the women who testified in Maxwell’s trial claimed that they were taught to give Epstein “massages” that led to sex.

According to Cosmopolitan, Epstein demanded sex “three times a day.”

During the trial, a slew of photos were released depicting Epstein and Maxwell’s relationship, showing them to be affectionate toward one another and Maxwell to be nude…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.