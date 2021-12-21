What happened to Jennifer Dulos and who was she?

JENNIFER DULOS made headlines in 2019 after going missing after dropping her children off at school.

Authorities are still looking for her body, which has been missing for over two years.

Jennifer was a stay-at-home mom of five who lived in Connecticut. She was born on September 27, 1968.

Jennifer was last seen on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school, and blood was discovered in her home and car, leading to her death.

Her remains have not been found as of December 2021, but authorities were seen searching Waveny Park, where her car was discovered, on December 20.

Police told NBC Connecticut that investigators re-searched the area to follow up on “previous investigative information” about the homicide case.

In a statement, the police said, “This is being done out of an abundance of caution to explore every avenue related to the case.”

“As our detectives thoroughly investigate any and all leads, these follow-ups are standard procedure.”

It’s unclear what information authorities were looking into or if they found anything in their search at this time.

Jennifer had been married to Fotis Dulos since 2004 when she vanished.

Fotis was a real estate developer who also founded Fore Group Inc., a firm that specialized in the construction of luxury homes in Farmington, Connecticut.

Fotis died in January 2020 after committing suicide while on house arrest following the posting of a (dollar)6 million bond.

Fotis was accused of murdering his wife in the same month and was charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping as a result.

Fotis had maintained his innocence up until his death, pleading not guilty to all charges.

He had left a note prior to his death, claiming that she did not kill him, it was revealed at the time.

Jennifer and Fotis married in 2004 and together they have five children.

The children were reportedly between the ages of 8 and 13 at the time of Jennifer’s disappearance, but their names and exact ages have yet to be determined.

Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, was given full custody after Fotis’ arrest, revealing in a May 2020 statement that they are “becoming more like their mother every day.”