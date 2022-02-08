What happened to Josh Neuman after his plane crashed in Iceland?

What happened to Josh Neuman in the Iceland plane crash?

A plane crash in Iceland has claimed the life of Josh Neuman, a skateboarder and YouTube influencer.

The tragedy claimed the lives of four people, including Neuman, who were out sightseeing.

The American influencer is best known for making one of the most popular skateboarding videos on YouTube, with nearly 1.2 million subscribers.

Neumans started making videos with his father’s video camera when he was 12 years old, and later dropped out of college to pursue a career in extreme sports and filmmaking, according to his website.

He went to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for college.

On his official website, Neuman described himself as a filmmaker, adventurer, and entrepreneur.

He skated down a winding road in Los Angeles on a longboard in a sponsored video for Suspicious Antwerp in 2020.

On Instagram, Spencer Shipman, a digital creator, paid tribute to his “friend” and “brother.”

“Josh made a difference in the lives of millions of people all over the world.

“Because you were always just Josh to me, my friend,” he wrote, “I don’t think I fully understood the magnitude and range of your impact until you passed away.”

“You were a friend I admired, looked up to, and confided in with my deepest fears and insecurities.”

“Trying my hardest to keep it together and live the way you’d like me to,” he added.

I adore you, dude.

Brother, soar high and take it easy.”

His family has also stated their intention to establish a charitable foundation in Neuman’s honor.

Neuman was on the flight with Tim Alings, the company’s sponsorship manager, and Nicola Bellavia, a 32-year-old Belgian skydiver and social media influencer, to create commercial content for the Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp.

Haraldur Diego, 49, was a pioneer of photography tours and one of Iceland’s most prominent aviators.

With the help of an autonomous submarine and sonar technology, four bodies believed to be on the plane were discovered on Sunday in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest lake.

Divers have been unable to recover the bodies, which were discovered at depths of up to 157 feet (48 meters) due to bad weather.

“We need to wait until the weather improves for the safety of the divers,” said police chief Oddur Arnason.

After disappearing from radar on Thursday, the Cessna 172 plane did not send a distress signal.

The aircraft was discovered Saturday in a section of the lake about 30 miles east of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, by more than 1,000 members of Iceland’s Search and Rescue organization.

The purpose of the flight, according to Suspicious Antwerp spokesman Bram Boriau, was to capture footage of…

