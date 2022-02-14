What happened to Judith Roberts, and who was she?

What happened to Judith Roberts?

When Judith Roberts’ body was discovered in a field near her home in 1972, she was only fourteen years old.

Despite being one of the most intense murder investigations in Midlands history, the case remains unsolved 50 years later.

Judith Roberts, a 14-year-old schoolgirl from a village on the outskirts of Tamworth, was killed.

In 1972, she left her family’s home in Wigginton, Staffordshire, to go on a cycle ride, but she never returned.

The case sparked a massive manhunt, and it was one of the most intense in Midlands history.

Around 200 detectives worked on the case, collecting over 15,000 sets of fingerprints, 11,000 door-to-door interviews, and over 11,000 statements.

Despite being one of the most intensive hunts for a murder suspect in the Midlands for several years, the case remains unsolved 50 years later.

Judith’s body was found beneath a heap of hedge clippings and discarded fertiliser bags near Comberford Lane, close to her home, on June 7, 1972.

Judith was discovered battered, and the police deduced that she had been dragged off her green bicycle, beaten to death, and dumped where her body was discovered.

Although it is still unknown who murdered Judith, all signs point to Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

He was found guilty of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder another seven.

He matched the description of a man seen near the murder scene on June 7, 1972.

A car that looked uncannily like Jack the Ripper’s own was also seen near the crime scene.

The following is information from the archives:

Soldier Andrew Evans was wrongfully convicted of Judith’s murder in 1972 and sentenced to 25 years in prison before being released in 1997.

He was compensated for nearly a million pounds.

“I’ll never be fully free,” Mr Evans said at the time of his release. “Every time I lock a door, I have flashbacks to being in prison.”

“We’ve been fighting for this money for the past two and a half years, and it’s finally been sorted out.”

“It makes me feel better.”