What happened to Keir Starmer, and why is Boris Johnson being pressured to apologise for Jimmy Savile’s slur?

People called Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer a 'paedophile' outside Parliament on Monday, and he was bundled into a van.

A mob of protesters surrounded Sir Keir Starmer, who were repeating the Prime Minister’s false claims that he failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile on Monday.

Outside Parliament, people chanted “paedophile” at the Labour leader, who was bundled into a van.

It’s prompted calls for Boris Johnson to apologise for remarks he made about Sir Keir last week – here’s what you need to know.

When he was confronted by a group of anti-vaxxers outside Parliament on Monday evening, police were forced to bundle him into the back of a police car due to serious concerns for his safety.

Demonstrators also chanted “paedophile” and accused Sir Keir of “protecting paedophiles.”

“Were you guarding Jimmy Savile?” yelled one man.

Officers surrounded Labour leader Ed Miliband, pushing protesters back, and placed him in the back of a police car, which sped away.

Sir Keir’s companion, Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, was separated from him and escorted back to Parliament by police.

After a similar protest in Canada against Covid-19 restrictions paralyzed much of Ottawa, the anti-vaccine and anti-coronavirus protest was dubbed the “UK Freedom Convoy.”

Piers Corbyn, an anti-vaccination activist, later spoke to the crowd.

“A man who had been surrounded by a group of protesters near New Scotland Yard was taken away from the scene by a police car shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, 7 February,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

“After a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer, a man and a woman were arrested on the scene for assault of an emergency worker.”

“They were apprehended.”

The references to Jimmy Savile and paedophilia made by the protersters follow the Prime Minister’s false claims in Parliament last week.

Sir Keir, he claimed, was to blame for Jimmy Savile’s not being prosecuted while he was alive.

Sir Keir Starmer “spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) between 2008 and 2013, Mr Johnson claimed under the legal protection of parliamentary privilege.

It comes as no surprise.

