What happened to Kristi Capel today?

Kristi Capel hasn’t been seen in a while.

KRISTI Capel is a Missouri-based television newscaster who has also worked in radio.

Capel used to compete in pageants, and in 2006, she was crowned Miss Missouri USA.

Kristi Capel is the host of Fox 8 in the Morning, a morning show in Northeast Ohio.

Wayne Dawson and Stefani Schaefer serve as her co-anchors.

She also helps out at St.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a children’s hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Spokesperson at Fox 8 News for the country’s largest fundraising campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” her LinkedIn profile reads.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a children’s hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Capel has been married to her husband Hal, a life insurance broker, for over 14 years, according to her Instagram.

Kristi Capel was born in Florence, Kentucky, on July 7, 1983.

In 2006, she won Miss Missouri USA after competing in pageants.

In the Miss Kentucky USA pageant, she placed in the top 15 contestants.

She attended Evangel University on a volleyball scholarship and graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and public relations.

She worked as a radio personality in 2006 before joining Fox 8 in the Morning as a co-anchor and weekend weather anchor on KSPR Springfield 33 News.

When Capel used the term “jigaboo” in reference to a Lady Gaga performance in 2015, she drew a lot of attention.

“With all the jigaboo music — whatever you want to call it — jigaboo,” Capel said, “it’s hard to really hear her voice.”

“She has a stunning voice.”

“I was totally unaware.”

According to Capel, a racial slur was posted online, prompting a formal apology.

“I’m sorry if I offended you; I had no idea it was a word or what it meant,” she wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for taking the time to look.”

According to facts buddy, Capel has a net worth of (dollar)879,563 and earns (dollar)53,784 per year.

Kyndal Edward, Kapri Victoria, and Duke Edward Capel are the three children of Kristi and Hal Capel.

Kyndal turned eight years old on September 1, 2013.

Kapri is one year old, having been born on November 7, 2020.

Duke is five years old, having been born on August 8, 2016.

The Capel family appears to have a close bond, as they frequently post photos from family vacations to Instagram.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.