What happened to Madison Cawthorn, and is he in a wheelchair now?

Madison Cawthorn, a representative from North Carolina, was involved in a serious car accident in 2014.

What happened to him, and is he in a wheelchair? Everything you need to know is below…

Cawthorn, 26, is a US Representative for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

The Republican Party is represented by the 26-year-old.

Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress since Jed Johnson Jr in the 1990s, having been elected in 2020.

From 2015 to 2016, Cawthorn worked in the district office of Mark Meadow, the former White House chief of staff.

Cawthorn finished second in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district in March 2020, behind Lynda Bennett, who was endorsed by both former President Donald Trump and Meadows.

Bennett, on the other hand, did not receive the required 30% of the vote to avoid a runoff, and Cawthorn overwhelmingly won the June runoff.

The victory by Cawthorn was viewed as a shock.

“On April 3rd of 2014, my life changed,” Cawthorn wrote on Twitter after marrying his fiancée Bayardelle in April 2021.

My hopes for the future were dashed when I was thrown into a wheelchair as a result of a car accident.

“My life has changed yet again on April 3rd, 2021.

The greatest honor, privilege, and adventure of my life is marrying Cristina Bayardelle, now Cristina Cawthorn,” he added.

Cawthorn, who was 18 at the time, was injured on his way back from a spring break trip to Florida in 2014.

When his friend Bradley Ledford fell asleep behind the wheel of a BMW X3 SUV near Daytona Beach, Florida, he was a passenger.

Cawthorn’s feet were on the dashboard when the SUV collided with a concrete barrier.

Cawthorn claimed in a 2017 speech that Ledford abandoned him “to die in a fiery tomb,” but Ledford publicly refuted this in 2021, claiming that he rescued Cawthorn from the wreck once he had escaped the car.

Cawthorn claimed to have “no memory from the accident” in his deposition, while Ledford claimed to have assisted in the rescue of an unconscious Cawthorn.

Cawthorn was partially paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the accident, and he now uses a wheelchair.

In a tweet from October 2020, Cawthorn introduced his fiancée to the world, describing her as an anesthesiologist assistant and a CrossFit athlete.

Bayardelle said the couple met through a mutual friend, “hit it off,” and “knew he was the one” after four months.

After becoming paralyzed from the waist down, Cawthorn is in a wheelchair.

In an interview with People, Ledford elaborated on what occurred immediately following the crash – and how…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.