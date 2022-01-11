What happened to Michael Schumacher, and how is he faring these days?

What happened to Michael Schumacher, and what is his current situation?

Max Verstappen, the new Formula One World Champion, has spoken about his childhood memories of “uncle” Michael Schumacher, with whom he spent family vacations.

Since suffering a horrific brain injury while skiing in 2013, the life of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has been kept under wraps.

On December 29, 2013, Schumacher and his 14-year-old son Mick were skiing on the slopes above Méribel in the French Alps when they were involved in a horrific ski accident.

Despite wearing a ski helmet, he fell and hit his head on a rock while crossing an off-piste area, sustaining a serious head injury.

Doctors said he would have died if he hadn’t been wearing the safety equipment, so the world champion was flown to Grenoble Hospital.

Schumacher underwent two operations on the spot.

After suffering a “traumatic brain injury,” he was put into a medically induced coma.

By June 2014, the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver had awoken from his coma and had been released to rehabilitate at his home in Switzerland.

Despite the intense interest from fans and the press, information on his treatment and condition has been sparse since then.

The F1 legend was “paralyzed and in a wheelchair” in 2014, according to The Telegraph. His tragic ski accident happened just over a year after he retired from F1 in 2012.

After hanging up his helmet in 2006, he made a three-year comeback with the new Mercedes team.

After Mercedes took over the world championship-winning Brawn GP outfit at the end of 2009, the German rejoined his old team boss Ross Brawn and eventual world champion teammate Nico Rosberg from 2010 to 2012.

The 91-time Grand Prix winner had only one podium finish in his three-year comeback, but he showed flashes of his former brilliance.

Despite his lack of success on the track, Schumacher is credited with laying the foundation for the team that has dominated the sport ever since, led by Lewis Hamilton.

If he had won his eighth title in 2020, he would have surpassed Schumacher’s record, but the German’s joint record will stand for another year.

In a new Netflix documentary examining his illustrious career, his family broke their eight-year silence on the seven-time world champion’s condition.

Schumacher’s family and manager have been tight-lipped about his current health and condition, but they have now spoken out about the accident in a Netflix documentary that was released in September last year.

A few minor details have been…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.