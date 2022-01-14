What happened to Ted Binion’s money?

What happened to Ted Binion’s fortune?

The murder of Las Vegas casino billionaire Ted Binion occurred more than 20 years ago, and investigators have yet to solve the case.

On Dateline’s What Happened in Vegas program on January 14, journalist Keith Morrison will revisit Binion’s 1998 death.

Ted Binion was a gaming executive who was born on November 28, 1943, in Dallas, Texas.

He was the son of Benny Binion, the owner of Binion’s Horseshoe, which is now known as Binion’s, in Las Vegas.

The Binions were said to be involved in a number of nefarious operations behind the scenes.

In September 1998, Ted, 54, was found dead in his Las Vegas apartment.

Ted was discovered dead on a small mattress on the floor of his Las Vegas estate property near Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard on September 17, 1998.

His girlfriend at the time, Sandy Murphy, was the one who discovered his body and dialed 911.

When she allegedly discovered him, he had an empty Xanax bottle on his side and heroin paraphernalia in the bathroom, implying that he died of an overdose or suicide.

Ted had been depressed, according to Murphy, because he had lost his gaming license earlier that year due to his family’s alleged involvement with organized crime.

According to toxicology findings, Ted had fatal amounts of Xanax and heroin in his system two weeks after his death.

Ted’s friends and family, on the other hand, were skeptical because they knew he only used Xanax to get off heroin and would not have taken them together.

He also smoked heroin instead of ingesting it.

After learning about Binion’s tumultuous relationship with Murphy, Murphy became suspicious.

Prior to his death, he hired a private investigator to track her down and discovered that she was having an affair with his friend and business partner Rick Tabish.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Binion’s death was ruled a homicide in March 1999, and Murphy and Tabish were arrested two months later for his murder.

They were convicted on all counts in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison, but the conviction was overturned in 2004.

After Ted’s death and subsequent incarceration, Bonnie acquired a portion of the silver from her father’s vault.

She also testified about Sandy’s actions as a prosecution witness.

Sandy “threatened to hit me several times,” Bonnie said.

She’d certainly get in my face.

She’d undoubtedly scream at me…