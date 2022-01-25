What happened to the Playboy Mansion, and where did it go?

What happened to the Playboy Mansion?

Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion served as the headquarters for his thriving adult content magazine for decades, but where is it now and what happened to it?

Since Hefner’s death in 2017, no one has lived in the million-dollar home.

From 1974 until his death in 2017, Hefner resided at the Playboy Mansion, also known as the Playboy Mansion West.

Barbi Benton, a former Playboy model, persuaded Hefner to purchase the home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, near Beverly Hills.

Hefner liked the 1980s decor and didn’t want it changed, according to The Things.

Following Hefner’s death in 2017, the mansion fell into disrepair.

The mansion was photographed in 2020 undergoing a major facelift.

The pool where Hef held his wild parties has been drained, the grounds have been ripped up, and scaffolding has been erected around the mansion.

According to sources, after Hefner died, looters raided the mansion and stripped it bare, chipping away at the masonry for souvenirs.

“Sex toys, gold-plated statues, used sheets and lingerie were stripped from the bedrooms, including Hef’s,” a source told US Magazine Globe.

“Precious art was snatched from the walls, with the frames’ imprints still visible.”

The mansion’s famous grotto’s patio furniture was taken, as were pieces of rock from the landscaping.

Hugh’s gaming room, on the other hand, was spared because the fixtures, such as pinball machines, were too large for looters to carry away.

Hefner sold the mansion for (dollar)100 million in 2016, but he was allowed to live there until his death at the age of 91.

As some city officials rallied to have it designated as a historic landmark, its new owner, billionaire Daren Metropoulos, agreed to restore the house in its “original grandeur.”

The 14,000 square foot, 29 room mansion needed “substantial renovations and repairs following a long period of deferred maintenance,” according to the agreement.

Mr Metropoulos considered demolishing the property, but instead chose to renovate it.

The main structure is still standing, but everything around it appears to be on its side.

The grounds have been ripped up all around the house, and earth movers have been seen clearing the area.

The front lawn has been converted into a parking lot, and the grotto appears to be in disrepair.

The pool is empty, and the house’s roof appears to be in the process of being completely rebuilt.

“I’m extremely passionate about its architecture and look forward to this momentous opportunity to transform one of the finest…,” Mr Metropoulos said after taking over the property.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.