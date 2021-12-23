What happened to these Pennsylvania coworkers who vanished two months ago? Authorities suspect foul play.

Authorities in Bucks County say they suspect foul play in the disappearances of two coworkers, one of whom is a person of interest in the disappearance of the other.

Since October, Matthew Branning, 50, of Sellersville, and Michael Allen Stark, 47, of Easton, have been missing.

“Law enforcement believes something has happened to Matthew Branning and that his coworker, Michael Allen Stark, is involved in some way,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Both men are presumed dead, but investigators believe Branning’s death was caused by foul play, and Stark is a “person of interest” in Branning’s case, according to Weintraub.

Stark is wanted by a Monroe County bench warrant for failing to appear in court in a resisting arrest case.

Branning was last seen on the job in October.

Prosecutors said he was arrested on March 15 at a Silverdale business where he had worked for the previous nine years.

Branning is seen on video stopping at an ATM in Sellersville after work, with a person in the back seat of his 2002 Lexus.

Toll and cellphone data later show the vehicle traveling to central New Jersey around 5 p.m. before heading south to Cape May.

Branning’s cellphone was active at a Wawa in Cape May at 9:30 p.m. that day, and store video shows Stark buying something, but Branning is not visible, according to Weintraub.

The vehicle has yet to be located.

There has been no activity on Branning’s cellphone or bank account since then, and he has not communicated with his family.

Branning’s family told investigators that he had no reason to travel to New Jersey unexpectedly, and that he didn’t contact his family or miss work, which is unusual for him.

Stark’s family hasn’t heard from him, but he was caught on camera on Nov.

Weintraub said he was 13 when he pawned a bike at a pawn shop in Michigan.

Prosecutors claim there’s no evidence the men knew each other outside of work.

Weintraub appealed to the public for assistance in locating both men and Branning’s 2002 Lexus.

Information can be given to the Bucks County detectives by calling 215-348-6056.

“This is a case that is still in progress.”

We’re not sure…

