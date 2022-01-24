What happened today in the stock market?

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and tensions with Russia continue to wreak havoc on the stock market.

On Monday, January 24, stocks also plummeted ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The Dow Jones dropped over 1,000 points on Monday, January 24, 2022.

The S&P 500 index was down 1.8 percent, while the Nasdaq fell 1.6 percent.

The stock market’s decline foreshadowed a sour start to the year.

Stocks fell ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, which will end on Wednesday.

The ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia are also causing investors concern.

The US State Department advised Americans in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible, as well as non-emergency diplomatic personnel.

The State Department also issued a travel warning, advising Americans to stay away from Russia and Ukraine.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been rising for quite some time.

It’s feared that Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine.

Russia has previously stated that attacking Ukraine is not necessary.

However, tens of thousands of troops have been deployed to the country’s border with Ukraine.

The United States is “deeply concerned” about the current situation in Europe, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

“We’re keeping a close eye on Russia’s unusual military activities near the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, and consulting with our transatlantic allies and partners extensively.”

He continued, “The department continues to support diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation.”

A stock market crash occurs when the market’s prices drop dramatically over a large portion of the market.

Speculation and panic-selling, which can be triggered by rumors and other factors such as inflation, can contribute to this.

The Dot-Com crash of 2000, for example, was caused by investors creating an economic bubble by investing in tech companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced the largest point drop in its history in 2008, losing over 700 points in a single day.

