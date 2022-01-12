What happens next in Virginia Giuffre’s civil sex case against the Duke of York?

Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew can now move forward, and the Duke of York could face a civil trial as a result of the ruling.

The Duke of York’s attempt to have a sexual assault case brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims dismissed was unsuccessful.

With the ruling, Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against the Duke of York can move forward, and Andrew could face a civil trial later this year.

Ms Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law by the late financier Epstein.

The allegations have been vehemently denied by the prince, and his legal team has argued since the lawsuit’s inception that the case is “baseless.”

“We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter,” said Buckingham Palace in response to the judge’s decision.

The case should be dismissed, according to Prince Andrew’s lawyer, because Ms Giuffre signed a confidential settlement with Epstein, waiving her right to sue the duke.

The judge, however, concluded that it was too soon for the court to rule on the Duke’s claims, implying that they were issues that needed to be resolved through a trial.

The fact that the defendant has brought the matter before the Court on a motion to dismiss the complaint as legally insufficient is of central importance, according to Lewis A Kaplan’s 46-page ruling.

He stated that the court cannot rule on the claim and that the “ambiguity must be resolved by a trier of fact, normally a trial jury.”

“On a motion to dismiss the complaint, the court may not resolve such ambiguity.”

The “muddled” language in Giuffre and Epstein’s 2009 settlement agreement suggested that they may have reached “something of a middle ground” in terms of shielding others from future lawsuits, according to Judge Kaplan.

“It is not open to the court now, as a matter of fact, to decide just what the parties to the release in the 2009 settlement agreement signed by Ms Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein actually meant,” he wrote in his ruling.

Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit will now be allowed to proceed, but Prince Andrew’s legal team is expected to file a new motion to dismiss the case.

This appeal would be based on the fact that

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Will Prince Andrew face trial? What happens next in Virginia Giuffre’s civil sex case against the Duke of York