What happens now, from protecting your money to deciding whether or not to switch suppliers, as a result of the collapse of the bulb energy industry?

Bulb customers’ energy supply will be taken over by Ofgem, but there will be no interruption in their energy supply, tariff, or account, according to the company.

Bulb, the UK’s seventh largest energy supplier, plans to enter “special administration” after being squeezed out of the market. Bulb supplies gas or electricity to 1.7 million households.

Bulb will continue to supply customers under the process, which is designed to protect customers when a large energy supplier is unable to trade, but will be managed by the government through Ofgem.

It comes as 21 other energy suppliers have gone out of business as a result of rising gas prices since the beginning of the year, with their customers being taken over by rival energy companies.

Bulb’s parent company, Simple Energy, has also gone bankrupt, but the company’s international operations in France, Spain, and the United States will continue to operate.

Special administration is designed to keep energy companies running as usual, so you won’t have to do anything and your energy supply won’t be disrupted.

Ofgem will take over the logistics of Bulb customers’ energy supply, but there will be no disruption to their energy supply, tariff, or account, according to the company.

“Bulb customers need not worry – Bulb will continue to operate as usual,” a spokesperson for the regulator said.

“Ofgem collaborates closely with the government.”

Ofgem intends to file a court application to appoint an administrator to run the company.

“Customers will not experience any interruptions in their supply, and their account and tariff will remain unchanged.”

Staff from Bulb will continue to take calls and respond to inquiries.”

All consumer energy tariffs for Bulb customers will remain subject to the energy price cap.

If you pay for your energy with a top-up, your top-ups will continue to function normally.

No, that is not the case.

When smaller energy companies have gone bankrupt in the past, their customers have been transferred to other companies.

Bulb, however, is too big to fail with 1.7 million customers.

Bulb will instead be managed by the government through Ofgem.

The switch will go through if you are already switching away from Bulb, but you should take a.

