What happens to Parliament following Nadine Dorries´…

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first British MP to test positive for the Covid-19 illness.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what this could mean for Parliament.

– What did Ms Dorries say about her diagnosis?

Ms Dorries is currently self-isolating at home while her parliamentary office has closed.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Ms Dorries said: “As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.”

Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone. — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2020

On Twitter, she added that she was more concerned for the wellbeing of her mother than herself.

“It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now,” Ms Dorries said.

“More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow.

“Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.”

– What happens now to Parliament?

Following Ms Dorries’ diagnosis, a Parliament spokesman said there were still no plans to suspend Parliament.

“We are closely following guidance from Public Health England in response to the situation and have been reassured that the measures we are taking are proportionate and appropriate,” he said.

“At present there are no plans to suspend Parliament. Changes to the way Parliament functions would be a matter for consultation between the Speakers, the Government and the parliamentary authorities.”

What extra measures are being taken?

A Parliament spokesman said the extra measures implemented by the Palace of Westminster are in line with recommendations for the general public and include “placing information posters across the parliamentary estate encouraging thorough handwashing”.

Further measures that could be taken range from a total ban on palace visitors to shutting down Parliament for three months.

– Who will be tested?

All health ministers, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, could now be tested for the virus, as well as any other officials who have recently come into contact with Ms Dorries.

Number 10 has not commented on whether the Prime Minister has yet or will now be tested.

– What are politicians saying?

Mr Hancock took to Twitter to wish Ms Dorries well in her recovery.

“Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers.”

He also moved to ease the public’s concerns over the outbreak.

“I understand why people are worried about this disease,” Mr Hancock said.

“We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.”

Mr Hancock’s sentiments were echoed by the shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, who tweeted: “I send my very, very best wishes to @NadineDorries and absolutely endorse (what) @MattHancock is saying.

“I know this is an extremely worrying time for our constituents. Our NHS & PHE staff are doing us all proud in very challenging circumstances.”

– What precautions have other politicians taken to protect themselves and others?

Prior to Ms Dorries’ diagnosis, a number of other British MPs have made the decision to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Labour MP Lilian Greenwood cancelled all engagements and quarantined herself last month after attending a bus conference where an attendee later tested positive for Covid-19.

Fellow Labour member Alex Sobel also chose to self-isolate after attending the same conference in February.

Neither exhibited any symptoms and returned to Parliament once their 14-day isolation period was over.