What happens when a member of parliament switches parties? Christian Wakeford, a Tory MP, joins Labour.

When an MP switches parties, they are not required to resign, nor are they required to run in a by-election.

In a humiliating blow to Boris Johnson, Conservative MP Christian Wakeford has defected to the Labour Party.

It comes as the Prime Minister fights for backbench support amid a Downing Street party feud.

Mr Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, formerly known as the “Red Wall” seat, had been in talks with Labour about defecting for “some time,” according to Labour, adding that the decision was made before the recent scandal.

Mr Wakeford told the Bury Times that he could no longer support a government that has demonstrated itself to be “consistently out of touch” with voters.

Defection or “crossing the floor” refers to a member of parliament switching parties.

The expression derives from the House of Commons’ seating arrangements.

From the Speaker’s perspective, the governing party sits on the right and the opposition sits on the left, and switching parties can literally mean crossing the House floor from one side to the other.

When an MP switches parties, he or she is not required to resign from their position, nor is a by-election required.

“A convention that a Member changing parties does not resign to fight a by-election accords with Edmund Burke’s late-eighteenth-century arguments,” according to the House of Commons Library.

This MP, who was a dissenter on a number of issues, believed that a Member was a delegate rather than a representative.”

“Historically, the House of Commons has operated under the principle that all Members of the House of Commons are individually elected, and voters place a ‘cross against the name of a candidate,'” it continues.

While party labels may influence candidate selection, once elected, MPs are free to develop their own arguments until it is time to face voters in the next general election.”

There have been calls for a defecting MP to run in a by-election, particularly if they join a party with a manifesto that differs significantly from the one they left.

They are not required to do so, however.

Only three members of the House of Commons have done so in the last 15 years.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What happens when an MP defects to another party? The next steps as Tory MP Christian Wakeford joins Labour