What if the coronavirus had landed in 1990, when we had neither the Internet nor smartphones?

If there is one thing that makes containment less painful, there are many ways to communicate with loved ones that are offered by the Internet, smartphones and social media. The RTBF wondered what this strange situation would have looked like, if it had happened 30 years ago.

“Imagine a world struck by an unknown virus and which has to face it without Internet or smartphone. No continuous news or social media. ” So begins the fiction exercise which journalist Karim Fadoul indulged in on the French-speaking Belgian audiovisual site.

Since Wednesday March 14, 1990, Belgium has officially entered containment. The press conference organized by the Prime Minister Wilfried Martens at the International Press Center on Monday announced the color: to counter the epidemic, the whole country must be stopped. “

Facing him, journalists from different TV channels “As well as the representatives of the written press are jostling. It’s already a bad start! ”

Margaret Thatcher in quarantine

Little is known about the disease – dubbed Covid-89 because it appeared the previous year – except that it comes from China. For the rest, difficult to obtain information from this country “closed” on itself, continues the article, especially since “The recent events in Tiananmen Square”.

The virus then spread to the Old Continent, causing countless upheavals and reports. Thus, the reunification of Germany – the Berlin Wall fell five months earlier – is postponed. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who has Covid-89, is in quarantine. As for the hosting of the Football World Cup, scheduled for summer in Italy, it is more than ever compromised.

To maintain contact, the population certainly has access to the telephone, but as the authority refuses, as a precaution, to install new lines, long queues form in front of the 18,000 telephone booths, the time of which use is limited. And where sanitary measures are essential, underlines the RTBF :

Cones, keys, shelves, windows, door handles, directory covers : each cabin must be washed with a cleaning product morning and evening. ”

Borders already closed

To find out, we had to strengthen the teletext service – “Apart from television, radio flashes and newspapers distributed in newsstands in the morning, this is the only way to be informed of the latest news in real time”, still reports the article, pointing out that in France, “Citizens can count on the minitel” and the launch of 3615 CORONAVIRUS, just announced by Prime Minister Michel Rocard.

As for the Franco-Belgian border, “No one passes”. But that’s not a big change, concludes the RTBF : “The Schengen agreements, allowing the free movement of people in Europe, were signed in 1985”, but have not yet entered into force.