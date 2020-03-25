What if the Passports Were Black All Along?

The Home Office has received the first of the new British Passport style of passports from the overseas manufacturer contracted to deliver it, and is displaying the thrilling result of the Brexit efforts online. Problem is, it’s a very, very, very dark blue at best that is probably not the type of blue people voted for.

And anyway, most old people who remember pre-burgundy passports seem to agree they were definitely more on the black side of things than blue and that this whole “blue passports” thing is therefore little more than some sort of mass national mis-remembering hysteria. Hence good old black being the colour this new one appears to match best…

Britons will once again be able to travel with a blue passport when the iconic colour returns for the first time in almost 30 years. pic.twitter.com/rBZ4bvu1Qn

— Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) March 2, 2020

So is that really a blue enough type of blue to satisfy your dad and get him to stop harassing local council members on Facebook? [Twitter via BBC]