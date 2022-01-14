‘What if we get caught?’ asked no one at Downing Street.

‘What if we get caught?’ did no one at Downing Street ponder.

There was much wailing and gnashing of teeth when word got out that there had been a party in Downing Street last Christmas.

Not from me, however.

I kept quiet about it because I might have met a few people in my neck of the woods for a quiet beer back then.

This was probably a technical Tier Two no-no, but everyone who came in had just recovered from Covid, and we all knew enough about the virus at that point to know that antibodies were swimming around in our veins like Pac-Man.

This meant we couldn’t be infected, and we couldn’t infect anyone else, so we weren’t doing anything wrong in the grand scheme of things.

Downing Street, however, was hosting parties NINE MONTHS earlier, in May 2020.

And I find that to be completely insane.

We didn’t have a clue what Covid was capable of at the time.

Millions could die, according to reports, and you could get it from someone in Bristol, even if you were on a hill in the Lake District.

We were all terrified.

Every night on the news, we saw people dying in hospitals, and doctors said they didn’t know how to treat them.

My 60th birthday, in April 2020, was marked by the arrival of no one.

Despite this, they were “taking advantage of the lovely weather” by gathering in large numbers in Downing Street to unwind after a long day at work.

Plod sat there doing nothing.

There was dancing at one of the parties, according to reports.

Boris The Cider, most likely.

What bothers me the most is that these people were in charge of the country and no one thought to say, “Wait a minute.”

“What if we’re apprehended?” says the narrator.

Worse, they may have believed that and decided that they would be able to weather the storm.

That’s a level of arrogance not seen since Hitler’s departure for Poland.

And where were the cops? They had to be at Downing Street, right?

They’re always there.

So why did they just sit there and do nothing while the Prosecco flowed?

Last Christmas, whenever anyone else had a small outdoor gathering, a red-trousered neighbor would call 999, and Plod would arrive in a blizzard of flashing lights, causing epileptic fits.

To avoid capture, grown men were forced to hide under beds.

In the spring, did Boris or Carrie have to hide under a bed?

It doesn’t appear so, but they’ll need more than a bed to hide under now.

They’ll do it…

