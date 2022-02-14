What is a “false flag” operation, and why are there concerns that Russia may use one to justify its invasion of Ukraine?

What is a “false flag” operation, and why are there fears that Russia will use one to justify its invasion of Ukraine?

According to reports, Russia is planning a “false flag” event to serve as a pretext for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is allegedly planning a ‘false flag’ attack on its military forces in order to provoke a war with Ukraine, according to reports.

According to US estimates, at least 130,000 Russian troops are now gathered near Russia’s Ukrainian border, as world leaders fear a country-wide invasion.

In the meantime, Vladimir Putin’s forces are participating in joint military drills with Belarusian forces.

The Russian President has denied any plans to invade, but he is standing firm in his demand that Ukraine be denied membership in Nato.

According to The Telegraph, however, Mr Putin is planning a “false flag” event as a pretext for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While it is reasonable to “take it in good faith when Russia says it has no plans to invade,” a Whitehall source told the paper that the Kremlin intends to use a fake attack on its own forces as an excuse.

“You must also understand that they are attempting to create circumstances in which they can claim to be responding to Ukrainian or Western aggression,” they added.

On Thursday evening, the White House Situation Room is said to have discussed the “false flag” operation.

An “imminent” Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a UK cabinet minister.

Ministers fear that diplomatic efforts will fail to deter an invasion, according to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who estimates that around 130,000 Russian troops have gathered on the Ukrainian border.

A ‘false flag’ operation is a covert operation that is carried out to make it appear as if it was carried out by another group or country, and is typically used to create a pretext for war.

False flag operations also refer to activities carried out by individuals or government organizations in order to discredit political opponents.

“Stitch ups” and “setups” are common legal terms for false flags.

The War Between Russia and Sweden

When the Swedish military attacked Puumala, a Swedish outpost on the old Russian-Swedish border, in 1788, they were among the first to use false flags.

The members of the group were dressed as if they were Russian.

